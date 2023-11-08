Draft Bill on new SLC Constitution handed over to Cabinet sub-committee

November 8, 2023   06:11 pm

A draft bill pertaining to the introduction of a new Constitution to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been handed over to the Cabinet sub-committee recently appointed to resolve the issues surrounding SLC.

Accordingly, the draft bill was handed over to the Cabinet Sub-Committee by the President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake, on the instructions of the President, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

According to the PMD, the relevant bill was drafted by a committee headed by Justice K.T. Chitrasiri.

A four-member Cabinet sub-committee was appointed on 06 November, to look into a gazette issued by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointing an Interim Committee for SLC, and also the future activities of SLC.

The Cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Minister Ali Sabry, comprises of Ministers Tiran Alles, Manusha Nanayakkara and Kanchana Wijesekara.

