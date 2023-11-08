Discussions underway to resolve drinking water issue in North  PM

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assured that discussions are underway to resolve the acute drinking water issue experienced by the people of the Northern region.

Speaking during today’s parliamentary session, the PM pointed out that negotiations are currently being carried out with the engineers and related institutions to implement a programme called “The River to Jaffna” in order to provide solutions to the water issue that prevails within the North.

“As a whole, we are discussing to deal with the water problem in accordance with our heritage”, Gunawardena said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that since the consumers have to pay high rates when water is provided through the desalination method [obtaining fresh water from seawater] measures will be taken to develop the existing 40,000 lakes, rainwater harvesting, collect river water flowing into the sea and also to protecting flood-prone areas.