Discussions underway to resolve drinking water issue in North  PM

Discussions underway to resolve drinking water issue in North  PM

November 8, 2023   08:13 pm

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena assured that discussions are underway to resolve the acute drinking water issue experienced by the people of the Northern region.

Speaking during today’s parliamentary session, the PM pointed out that negotiations are currently being carried out with the engineers and related institutions to implement a programme called “The River to Jaffna” in order to provide solutions to the water issue that prevails within the North.

“As a whole, we are discussing to deal with the water problem in accordance with our heritage”, Gunawardena said.

Furthermore, he emphasized that since the consumers have to pay high rates when water is provided through the desalination method [obtaining fresh water from seawater] measures will be taken to develop the existing 40,000 lakes, rainwater harvesting, collect river water flowing into the sea and also to protecting flood-prone areas.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.08

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.08

US DFC commits half billion dollars to port infrastructure in Colombo

US DFC commits half billion dollars to port infrastructure in Colombo

32-year-old tries to kill himself after murdering girlfriend in Homagama

32-year-old tries to kill himself after murdering girlfriend in Homagama

Several parts of Colombo flooded due to heavy rainfall; fallen trees block roads

Several parts of Colombo flooded due to heavy rainfall; fallen trees block roads

Postal workers launch two-day strike over decision to sell two post office buildings

Postal workers launch two-day strike over decision to sell two post office buildings

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00