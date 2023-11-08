Mathews timed out: Waqar Younis in legal crosshairs for criticizing Shakib

The Bangladesh High Court today (Nov 08) issued a ruling asking why necessary actions shall not be taken to withdraw the name of former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis from the list of international commentators of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for slandering Shakib-al Hasan during a World Cup match.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order asking the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the BCB President to respond to the rule within 10 days.

During a World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on November 06, Younis made harsh remarks on Bangladesh Cricket Team Captain Shakib-al Hasan regarding the controversial ‘timed-out’ decision given by the umpire to Sri Lankan player Angelo Matthews.

The court passed the rule as Supreme Court lawyer ABM Waliur Rahman made an application in this regard.

In the writ, Younis was criticized for making derogatory comments about Bangladesh cricket and Shakib Al Hasan. During the 38th match of this year’s World Cup, Shakib Al Hasan decided to appeal for a timed-out dismissal of former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While there is a timed-out rule in the ICC regulations, it has not been implemented previously.

Younis, along with Sri Lanka’s former cricketer Russel Arnold, criticized Shakib’s actions in the commentary box, describing the appeal as “unsportsmanlike behaviour.”

Younis specifically targeted Shakib, questioning his actions and criticizing Bangladesh’s approach, adding that it was against the spirit of cricket.

