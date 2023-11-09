Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

November 9, 2023   07:39 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

Showers may occur in Northern provinces and in Trincomalee district during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanthurai, and from Negombo to Hambantota via Galle. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

