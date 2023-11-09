Parliamentary debate on motion on removing SLC officials begins

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa tabled the joint resolution regarding the removal of Office Bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket in the Parliament this morning (09).

Accordingly, the debate on the motion titled ‘Removal of corrupt Office Bearers including President from Sri Lanka Cricket’ is taking place from 09.30 a.m. to 05.30 a.m. today, as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs last evening.

The relevant proposal, submitted to the parliament by the Opposition Leader, was seconded by the ruling party.

Reportedly, it is expected to pass the stance that the Office Bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket should step down and a new legislation for the cricket administration is needed to be passed through a new Act in order to maintain a corruption-free, transparent cricket governance.

The proposal will subsequently be put for voting in the evening following the debate.