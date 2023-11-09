Ravana Falls out of bounds for visitors due to rising water levels

The water level of Ravana Falls in Ella is rapidly rising due to prevailing torrential rainfall, according to reports.

As a result, the authorities have taken steps to prohibit the visitors from bathing and even going near the waterfall.

The decision has been arrived at by the Badulla District Disaster Management Unit in consideration of the continuous heavy rainfall pounding the water catchment areas of the waterfall.

Thus, the disaster management authorities urge the members of the public to refrain from going near the waterfall as much as possible, for the time being.