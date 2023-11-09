BASL deeply concerned about court proceedings being discussed in parliament

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) says it is ‘disturbed’ by the allegations made by a Minister of Cabinet in parliament on November 08, 2023, in respect of a case relating to a matter concerning the appointment of an Interim Committee to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the alleged conduct of a judge of the Court of Appeal.

In a media statement, the association said impartial individuals should be appointed to investigate the truth of the allegations made against the judge.

“If the said purported allegations are proved to be true, it would undermine the integrity of the judicial system, and if the said allegations are found to be baseless, the same would undermine the independence of the judiciary and the integrity of the justice system in our country. Any allegation made against the judiciary is found to be untrue, the same would attract penal sanctions including Contempt of Court.”

The BASL ‘strongly’ called on the stakeholders to act within the provisions laid down in the Constitution and to protect the independence of the judiciary at any cost.

Commenting further on the matter, the BASL said the independence of the judiciary is a fundamental principle of the rule of law, noting that any form of undue interference with judicial independence is ‘extremely serious’ and would erode public confidence in the judiciary.

The association further emphasized that statements being made in respect of ongoing court cases and reference to judges, purportedly taking cover on parliamentary privileges, are seen as a direct threat to the independence of the judiciary. “The legal fraternity has continuously raised serious concerns regarding this matter.”

The BASL also reminded the relevant Members of Parliament that the right to represent a client is a professional right that has been safeguarded by law, and any threat to the right, is an attack on the profession at large.