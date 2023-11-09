Eight gunmen arrested over shooting incidents in Western, Southern provinces

Eight gunmen arrested over shooting incidents in Western, Southern provinces

November 9, 2023   11:44 am

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles stated that 08 gunmen who carried out several recent shooting incidents in the Western and Southern Provinces have been arrested so far.

In response to a question raised regarding the matter in Parliament, the Minister pointed out that 62 shooting incidents were reported to have been carried out by organized criminal gangs during the period that has elapsed this year.

In these incidents, 31 individuals were killed while 37 others were injured, according to the Public Security Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)

Several parts of Colombo flooded due to heavy rainfall; fallen trees block roads (English)

Several parts of Colombo flooded due to heavy rainfall; fallen trees block roads (English)

Gazette issued declaring postal service as essential (English)

Gazette issued declaring postal service as essential (English)

US DFC commits half billion dollars to port infrastructure in Colombo (English)

US DFC commits half billion dollars to port infrastructure in Colombo (English)

President issues Gazette declaring postal service as essential amidst strike

President issues Gazette declaring postal service as essential amidst strike

Youth hospitalised after attempt to kill himself confesses to girlfriend's murder

Youth hospitalised after attempt to kill himself confesses to girlfriend's murder

SLC launches scathing attack on Sports Minister; responds to corruption accusations

SLC launches scathing attack on Sports Minister; responds to corruption accusations