Eight gunmen arrested over shooting incidents in Western, Southern provinces

Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles stated that 08 gunmen who carried out several recent shooting incidents in the Western and Southern Provinces have been arrested so far.

In response to a question raised regarding the matter in Parliament, the Minister pointed out that 62 shooting incidents were reported to have been carried out by organized criminal gangs during the period that has elapsed this year.

In these incidents, 31 individuals were killed while 37 others were injured, according to the Public Security Minister.