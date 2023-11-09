SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account?

SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account?

November 9, 2023   12:54 pm

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe has accused a group of senior officials of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) of attempting to withdraw USD 2 million from a state bank account, in a supposed bid to flee the country.

Speaking during the ongoing Parliamentary debate regarding the removal of SLC’s Office Bearers, Minister Ranasinghe revealed that he had received information that a group of SLC officials are currently attempting to obtain USD 2 million from the account of a state bank branch located near the Independence Square in Colombo.

Further emphasising the issue at hand, the Minister urged that expeditious measures should be taken to suspend the passports of the said individuals.

“One of them has already left the country. There is no point in closing the stable doors once the horse has bolted”, the Minister asserted in this regard.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa tabled the joint resolution, titled ‘Removal of corrupt Office Bearers including President from Sri Lanka Cricket’, in the Parliament this morning (09 Nov.), following which the debate commenced at 09:30 a.m.

The debate is scheduled to end later this evening, with a vote on the matter expected to be taken up at 05:30 p.m..

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)

Several parts of Colombo flooded due to heavy rainfall; fallen trees block roads (English)

Several parts of Colombo flooded due to heavy rainfall; fallen trees block roads (English)

Gazette issued declaring postal service as essential (English)

Gazette issued declaring postal service as essential (English)

US DFC commits half billion dollars to port infrastructure in Colombo (English)

US DFC commits half billion dollars to port infrastructure in Colombo (English)

President issues Gazette declaring postal service as essential amidst strike

President issues Gazette declaring postal service as essential amidst strike

Youth hospitalised after attempt to kill himself confesses to girlfriend's murder

Youth hospitalised after attempt to kill himself confesses to girlfriend's murder

SLC launches scathing attack on Sports Minister; responds to corruption accusations

SLC launches scathing attack on Sports Minister; responds to corruption accusations