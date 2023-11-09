SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account?

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe has accused a group of senior officials of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) of attempting to withdraw USD 2 million from a state bank account, in a supposed bid to flee the country.

Speaking during the ongoing Parliamentary debate regarding the removal of SLC’s Office Bearers, Minister Ranasinghe revealed that he had received information that a group of SLC officials are currently attempting to obtain USD 2 million from the account of a state bank branch located near the Independence Square in Colombo.

Further emphasising the issue at hand, the Minister urged that expeditious measures should be taken to suspend the passports of the said individuals.

“One of them has already left the country. There is no point in closing the stable doors once the horse has bolted”, the Minister asserted in this regard.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa tabled the joint resolution, titled ‘Removal of corrupt Office Bearers including President from Sri Lanka Cricket’, in the Parliament this morning (09 Nov.), following which the debate commenced at 09:30 a.m.

The debate is scheduled to end later this evening, with a vote on the matter expected to be taken up at 05:30 p.m..