Flood warning issued for Nilwala River basin further extended

The flood warning issued for the Nilwala River basin on 23 October 2023 has been extended further, the Department of Irrigation announced.

Accordingly, the relevant ‘Amber’ level flood warning has been extended for another 24 hours.

On October 23, the Irrigation Department issued an ‘Amber’ flood warning for the low-lying areas of the Nilwala River valley in Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Pasgoda, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Thihagoda, Matara and Devinuwara divisional secretariat divisions.

Thus, residents in these areas and motorists passing through are urged to pay high attention to this regard. Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authorities have been requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.