Met. Dept. issues Amber advisory for severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology on Thursday (Nov. 09) issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for thundershowers and severe lightning in several parts of the island.

According to the forecast, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Central, North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces and in Ampara, Vavuniya and Mannar districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the department warned.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize the damage caused by lightning activity, including the following actions:

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

• Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

• Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms

• Avoid using open vehicles such as bicycles, tractors and boats

• Beware of fallen trees and power lines

• For emergency assistance contact local disaster management authorities