Kanchana warns of possible ICC ban due to parliamentary resolutions on Sri Lanka Cricket

November 9, 2023   03:03 pm

Minister Kanchana Wijesekara, a member of the four-member cabinet sub-committee appointed to look into the Gazette issued by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointing an Interim Committee for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and its future activities, states that the Cabinet sub-committee’s responsibility is neither to select the national team nor the administration.

Further, the minister stressed that if the International Cricket Council (ICC) decides to impose a ban on SLC by any chance as a result of the resolutions tabled in Parliament, the 225 members of the parliament should take over the responsibility for it.

Wijesekara made these comments while speaking the ongoing parliamentary debate regarding the current situation of Sri Lanka Cricket.

