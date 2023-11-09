Gulf countries to introduce unified tourist visa

Gulf countries to introduce unified tourist visa

November 9, 2023   04:02 pm

Interior ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council states have unanimously approved the introduction of a unified Gulf tourist visa.

During their 40th meeting, held in the Omani capital Muscat, the ministers also gave the green light for the launch of an electronic system linking traffic violations.

Jasem Albudaiwi, secretary-general of the GCC, said the unified tourist visa scheme, to be implemented within “a specific timetable,” was a further sign of increased cooperation between the Gulf States.

The ministers also directed the preparation of a council strategy to combat drugs and reviewed security awareness campaigns.

Albudaiwi noted that GCC countries had received regional and international recognition for their progress on security issues.

He said: “Making these accomplishments requires securing a high-level of national security, and ensuring the deterrence of any threats that may impede the region’s development.”

He pointed out the growing threat posed by illegal drugs to communities in GCC nations, and lauded several national campaigns rolled out in the region to tackle the problem.

“(Combating drugs) requires everyone to work hand in hand to confront its spread among the youth of the GCC countries according to a unified strategy that addresses all fronts (prevention, control, and treatment),” Albudaiwi added.


Source: Arab News
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

Public servants demand Rs. 20,000 salary hike, urge govt to stop ' wasteful spending '

Public servants demand Rs. 20,000 salary hike, urge govt to stop ' wasteful spending '

School in Gampola at high risk of landslide; concerns raised about safety of students

School in Gampola at high risk of landslide; concerns raised about safety of students

Remains of Sujith Yatawara, killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, brought to Sri Lanka

Remains of Sujith Yatawara, killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, brought to Sri Lanka

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service

'This cricket board is corrupt':Fans rally against SLC's alleged misconduct

'This cricket board is corrupt':Fans rally against SLC's alleged misconduct

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)