Monday declared holiday for Tamil medium schools in several provinces

Monday declared holiday for Tamil medium schools in several provinces

November 9, 2023   04:57 pm

It has been decided to declare Monday (November 13) as a special holiday for Tamil medium schools in several provinces, in view of the Deepavali festival which falls on Sunday (Nov. 12).

Accordingly, the Tamil medium schools in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces will remain closed on Monday (13).

Meanwhile, the Provincial Educational Secretary of Sabaragamuwa Province has informed the Tamil medium schools in the province, in a statement issued under the directives of the Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province, to make necessary arrangements to cover the lessons scheduled for that day on the following Saturday (Nov. 18).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

Public servants demand Rs. 20,000 salary hike, urge govt to stop ' wasteful spending '

Public servants demand Rs. 20,000 salary hike, urge govt to stop ' wasteful spending '

School in Gampola at high risk of landslide; concerns raised about safety of students

School in Gampola at high risk of landslide; concerns raised about safety of students

Remains of Sujith Yatawara, killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, brought to Sri Lanka

Remains of Sujith Yatawara, killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, brought to Sri Lanka

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service

'This cricket board is corrupt':Fans rally against SLC's alleged misconduct

'This cricket board is corrupt':Fans rally against SLC's alleged misconduct

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)