Monday declared holiday for Tamil medium schools in several provinces

It has been decided to declare Monday (November 13) as a special holiday for Tamil medium schools in several provinces, in view of the Deepavali festival which falls on Sunday (Nov. 12).

Accordingly, the Tamil medium schools in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces will remain closed on Monday (13).

Meanwhile, the Provincial Educational Secretary of Sabaragamuwa Province has informed the Tamil medium schools in the province, in a statement issued under the directives of the Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province, to make necessary arrangements to cover the lessons scheduled for that day on the following Saturday (Nov. 18).