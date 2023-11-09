12 arrested as police disperse protesting medical students in Colombo

At least 12 university students have been taken into police custody while dispersing the protest march near the Maradana railway station, Ada Derana reporter said.

Police had used water cannons to disperse the university students protesting in Colombo near the Maradana Railway Station, a short while ago.

The protest march had been organized by Medical Faculty students of the Sabaragamuwa University, according to the reporter.

Earlier today, police had closed off Deans Road in Colombo 10 for traffic due to the protest march while severe traffic congestion was reported along Deans Road and adjacent roads as a result of the agitation.