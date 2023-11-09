12 arrested as police disperse protesting medical students in Colombo

12 arrested as police disperse protesting medical students in Colombo

November 9, 2023   05:21 pm

At least 12 university students have been taken into police custody while dispersing the protest march near the Maradana railway station, Ada Derana reporter said.

Police had used water cannons to disperse the university students protesting in Colombo near the Maradana Railway Station, a short while ago.

The protest march had been organized by Medical Faculty students of the Sabaragamuwa University, according to the reporter.

Earlier today, police had closed off Deans Road in Colombo 10 for traffic due to the protest march while severe traffic congestion was reported along Deans Road and adjacent roads as a result of the agitation.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

Public servants demand Rs. 20,000 salary hike, urge govt to stop ' wasteful spending '

Public servants demand Rs. 20,000 salary hike, urge govt to stop ' wasteful spending '

School in Gampola at high risk of landslide; concerns raised about safety of students

School in Gampola at high risk of landslide; concerns raised about safety of students

Remains of Sujith Yatawara, killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, brought to Sri Lanka

Remains of Sujith Yatawara, killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, brought to Sri Lanka

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service

'This cricket board is corrupt':Fans rally against SLC's alleged misconduct

'This cricket board is corrupt':Fans rally against SLC's alleged misconduct

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)

FNF unveils publication on Personal Data Protection Act (English)