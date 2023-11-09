Parliament unanimously passes proposal to remove SLC office bearers

The joint proposal regarding the removal of the Office Bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) brought forth by the government and the opposition, has been passed unanimously in Parliament without a vote.

The proposal was submitted to the Parliament by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning (09).

Accordingly, the debate on the motion titled ‘Removal of corrupt Office Bearers including President from Sri Lanka Cricket’ took place from 09.30 a.m. to 05.30 a.m. today, as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs last evening.

The relevant proposal, submitted to the parliament by the Opposition Leader, was seconded by the ruling party.

The proposal expected to pass the stance that the Office Bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket should step down and a new legislation for the cricket administration is needed to be passed through a new Act in order to maintain a corruption-free, transparent cricket governance.