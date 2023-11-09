Parliament unanimously passes proposal to remove SLC office bearers

Parliament unanimously passes proposal to remove SLC office bearers

November 9, 2023   06:15 pm

The joint proposal regarding the removal of the Office Bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) brought forth by the government and the opposition, has been passed unanimously in Parliament without a vote.

The proposal was submitted to the Parliament by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this morning (09).

Accordingly, the debate on the motion titled ‘Removal of corrupt Office Bearers including President from Sri Lanka Cricket’ took place from 09.30 a.m. to 05.30 a.m. today, as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs last evening.

The relevant proposal, submitted to the parliament by the Opposition Leader, was seconded by the ruling party.

The proposal expected to pass the stance that the Office Bearers of Sri Lanka Cricket should step down and a new legislation for the cricket administration is needed to be passed through a new Act in order to maintain a corruption-free, transparent cricket governance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.09

Public servants demand Rs. 20,000 salary hike, urge govt to stop ' wasteful spending '

Public servants demand Rs. 20,000 salary hike, urge govt to stop ' wasteful spending '

School in Gampola at high risk of landslide; concerns raised about safety of students

School in Gampola at high risk of landslide; concerns raised about safety of students

Remains of Sujith Yatawara, killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, brought to Sri Lanka

Remains of Sujith Yatawara, killed in Israel-Hamas conflict, brought to Sri Lanka

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service

'This cricket board is corrupt':Fans rally against SLC's alleged misconduct

'This cricket board is corrupt':Fans rally against SLC's alleged misconduct

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00