Navy impounds large cache of controlled drugs off Kalpitiya

November 9, 2023   10:48 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has impounded a cache of controlled drugs, during a search operation carried out in the seas off Kalpitiya this evening (Nov. 09).

The dedicated operation has paved the way to intercept a dinghy carrying 570,000 capsules of Pregabalin, a type of controlled drug.

SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command had mounted this special operation off the Iranamtivu Island, deploying a small craft and the search led to the interception of a suspicious dinghy smuggling the large consignment of Pregabalin capsules.

Apart from the dinghy and the cache of controlled drugs, the Navy also nabbed two suspects aboard.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as residents of Norochcholai, aged between 33 to 39 years.

The suspects, together with the seized capsules of Pregabalin and the dinghy are to be handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau in Puttalam for onward legal proceedings.

