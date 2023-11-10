Heavy showers expected across the island

Heavy showers expected across the island

November 10, 2023   08:19 am

The Meteorology Department on Friday (10 Nov.) warned that showers or thundershowers are likely  in several places across island after 01.00 p.m.

Accordingly, fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces, while showers may also occur in the Northern province and in the Trincomalee district during the morning..

Misty conditions are also to be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island, particularly during the afternoon or night, the Department warned.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph, while the sea areas around the island will be slight.

The Department further noted that temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

Landslide warnings issued as heavy rains continue to hit many parts of Sri Lanka (English)

Landslide warnings issued as heavy rains continue to hit many parts of Sri Lanka (English)

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service (English)

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service (English)

SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account? (English)

SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account? (English)

Drug abuse in Anuradhapura worsens as many pharmacies sell medicines sans prescriptions

Drug abuse in Anuradhapura worsens as many pharmacies sell medicines sans prescriptions

Tense situation ensue during medical students' protest in Colombo; 21 arrested

Tense situation ensue during medical students' protest in Colombo; 21 arrested

' Resign if you have an ounce of self-respect ' - Sajith tells SLC officials

' Resign if you have an ounce of self-respect ' - Sajith tells SLC officials

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm