Heavy showers expected across the island

The Meteorology Department on Friday (10 Nov.) warned that showers or thundershowers are likely in several places across island after 01.00 p.m.

Accordingly, fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces, while showers may also occur in the Northern province and in the Trincomalee district during the morning..

Misty conditions are also to be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces during the morning.

Thus, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island, particularly during the afternoon or night, the Department warned.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph, while the sea areas around the island will be slight.

The Department further noted that temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.