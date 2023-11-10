Chief selector reveals reasons behind Sri Lankas disappointing World Cup campaign

Chief selector reveals reasons behind Sri Lankas disappointing World Cup campaign

November 10, 2023   09:32 am

Sri Lanka’s Cricket Selection Committee chief Pramodya Wickramasinghe has attributed the national squad’s horror run at the 2023 ICC World Cup to a ‘conspiracy’.

Upon returning to the island after the team was knocked out of the Cricket World Cup tournament taking place in India, the chief selector told reporters that a certain group had hatched a conspiratorial plan.

Hinting that this ‘group’ is trying to take control of cricket in Sri Lanka, Wickramasinghe said all related facts would be made public within the next two days.

The Sri Lankan squad arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning after ending their World Cup campaign on a disappointing note. The team suffered 7 defeats and managed to win only two games.

The Lions saw a series of woes throughout the tournament, with a fragile top order, only two batsmen averaging over 35, a string of injuries and having dropped more catches than perhaps any other team.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

Landslide warnings issued as heavy rains continue to hit many parts of Sri Lanka (English)

Landslide warnings issued as heavy rains continue to hit many parts of Sri Lanka (English)

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service (English)

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service (English)

SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account? (English)

SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account? (English)

Drug abuse in Anuradhapura worsens as many pharmacies sell medicines sans prescriptions

Drug abuse in Anuradhapura worsens as many pharmacies sell medicines sans prescriptions

Tense situation ensue during medical students' protest in Colombo; 21 arrested

Tense situation ensue during medical students' protest in Colombo; 21 arrested

' Resign if you have an ounce of self-respect ' - Sajith tells SLC officials

' Resign if you have an ounce of self-respect ' - Sajith tells SLC officials

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm