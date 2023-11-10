Sri Lanka’s Cricket Selection Committee chief Pramodya Wickramasinghe has attributed the national squad’s horror run at the 2023 ICC World Cup to a ‘conspiracy’.

Upon returning to the island after the team was knocked out of the Cricket World Cup tournament taking place in India, the chief selector told reporters that a certain group had hatched a conspiratorial plan.

Hinting that this ‘group’ is trying to take control of cricket in Sri Lanka, Wickramasinghe said all related facts would be made public within the next two days.

The Sri Lankan squad arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning after ending their World Cup campaign on a disappointing note. The team suffered 7 defeats and managed to win only two games.

The Lions saw a series of woes throughout the tournament, with a fragile top order, only two batsmen averaging over 35, a string of injuries and having dropped more catches than perhaps any other team.