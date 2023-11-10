$150 million from World Bank to strengthen Sri Lankas financial sector

$150 million from World Bank to strengthen Sri Lankas financial sector

November 10, 2023   12:17 pm

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors on Thursday (Nov. 09) approved $150 million in financing for Sri Lanka to strengthen the resilience of the financial sector.

“Sri Lanka’s economic crisis highlights the need for strong safety nets to support the financial sector. Stable and reliable banking sector is essential for the economy, businesses and individuals, small businesses and poor households,” said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

“Strengthening the Deposit Insurance Scheme will help protect the savings of smaller depositors, including women and people living in rural areas. It will also sustain the confidence in Sri Lanka’s financial system, a critical part of building the country back better,” Hadad-Zervos added.

The Financial Sector Safety Net Project is designed to boost the financial and institutional capacity of the Sri Lanka Deposit Insurance Scheme (SLDIS), which is managed by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

The financing will help boost reserves of SLDIS which could be used towards the payout to insured depositors of banks and licensed finance companies.

In parallel, the project will support institutional strengthening of the SLDIS in line with international good practices for effective deposit insurance schemes.

“Strengthening the financial sector safety net is crucial for maintaining financial stability during a macro-debt crisis,” said Alexander Pankov, Lead Financial Sector Specialist and the Task Team Leader for the project. “A robust deposit insurance system, along with enhanced supervision and resolution frameworks, will safeguard public confidence in the financial system and protect people’s savings.”

The SLDIS was established in 2010 and has conducted several payouts for failed licensed finance companies in recent years. Currently, the SLDIS guarantees the deposits of households and enterprises up to LKR 1,100,000, which covers more than 90 percent of deposit accounts in Sri Lanka.

The legal framework for deposit insurance in Sri Lanka was upgraded earlier this year through the approval by Parliament of Banking Special Provisions Act. SLDIS should now be strengthened institutionally and financially for it to be able to effectively fulfill its legal mandate of protecting the financial sector stability.


--World Bank

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

SLC hits back at Sports Minister over accusations on alleged $2mn fund transfer (English)

Landslide warnings issued as heavy rains continue to hit many parts of Sri Lanka (English)

Landslide warnings issued as heavy rains continue to hit many parts of Sri Lanka (English)

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service (English)

Postal strike enters Day 2 despite being declared an essential service (English)

SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account? (English)

SLC officials attempting to withdraw $2mn from state bank account? (English)

Drug abuse in Anuradhapura worsens as many pharmacies sell medicines sans prescriptions

Drug abuse in Anuradhapura worsens as many pharmacies sell medicines sans prescriptions

Tense situation ensue during medical students' protest in Colombo; 21 arrested

Tense situation ensue during medical students' protest in Colombo; 21 arrested

' Resign if you have an ounce of self-respect ' - Sajith tells SLC officials

' Resign if you have an ounce of self-respect ' - Sajith tells SLC officials