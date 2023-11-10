Postponement of LG polls a deathblow to democracy  Mahinda Deshapriya

Chairman of the Delimitation Committee Mahinda Deshapriya has alleged that continuing the tenures of the current local government bodies without holding the polls dealt a ‘deathblow’ to the country’s democracy.

Speaking to the media in this regard, the former Chairman of the Elections Commission revealed that the Delimitation Committee has had no influence on the decision to postpone the Local Government (LG) elections.

Commenting further, Deshapriya also highlighted that it is impossible to hold the Presidential Election either before, or after the time allocated for such activities as per the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, he said, “The Presidential Election cannot be held soon. Neither can it be delayed. It must be held between the 17th of September and 17th of October, 2024”.