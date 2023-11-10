Over 130 child sexual abuse cases reported in October  Police

A staggering total of 131 girls below the age of 16, were raped during the month of October, the Police Children and Women’s Bureau reported.

Commenting further on the matter, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Police Children and Women’s Bureau, Renuka Jayasundara revealed that of the 131 cases reported, 10 victims are currently pregnant.

Meanwhile, in September, State Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Geetha Kumarasinghe revealed that 168 girls under the age of 16 had been sexually abused within the month of September 2023, with 22 of them having resulted in child pregnancies.