SL Customs foils gold smuggling attempt aboard India-bound flight

November 10, 2023   08:29 pm

Sri Lanka Customs officers have seized 02 kilograms of liquid gold at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Accordingly, the consignment of liquid gold was found in the lavatory of an Air India flight bound for Chennai, India, prior to take-off.

The flight, AI 272, was scheduled to leave for Chennai at 01:35 p.m. today from the BIA, when security personnel had found the parcel in the aircraft lavatory, arousing suspicion.

Passengers were subsequently evacuated from the aircraft, following which the Bomb Disposal Unit arrived at the scene.

It was later discovered that package contained 02 kilograms of liquid gold, and was an attempt to smuggle the contraband out of the country.

The flight later departed at 04:43 p.m., while further investigations into the matter are being carried out by Sri Lanka Customs.

