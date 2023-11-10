Government to establish new Sports University in 2024

In a significant development, State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Rohana Dissanayake, has disclosed the government’s ambitious plan to inaugurate a new sports university in 2024. This initiative is under the visionary guidance of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During a press conference at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) today (10 Nv.), under the theme ‘Collective path to a stable country,’State Minister Dissanayake emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing challenges within sports federations. To facilitate this, the Parliamentary Committee on Sports Ministries has been summoned to engage in proactive discussions and find resolutions.

State Minister Dissanayake highlighted the on-going efforts to streamline the operations of the country’s 72 sports federations. A notable aspect of this approach involves the negotiation for the merger of 66 active sports federations before the year 2024. The objective is to consolidate their responsibilities, duties and policies, promoting efficiency and unity within the sports sector.

The State Minister also announced the allocation of Rs.125 million to the Sports Development Department for proposed programs in the current year. Despite financial constraints, the government is determined to execute these initiatives effectively.

Furthermore, Minister Dissanayake detailed plans for the establishment of the sports university, projected to cost approximately one billion US dollars. The envisioned institution, set to commence operations in the first quarter of 2024 pending approvals from institutions such as the University Grants Commission, will offer programs in Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Science, Compound Annual Growth Rate and Environmental Impact Assessment.

In addition to academic pursuits, the government is fostering international collaboration through a motorbike rally involving India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, scheduled to commence on December 29 and conclude on January 14. Then on Thai Pongal day (15) this rally will start from Kankasanturai, Jaffna and will end at Galle Face, where a cultural show will also be held.

Moreover, arrangements have been made to involve members of the youth parliament in regional coordination committees, providing them with insights into local-level activities and responsibilities. This initiative aims to empower young leaders and contribute to effective governance at the grassroots level.