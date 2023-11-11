Showers or thundershowers likely in six provinces including Western

November 11, 2023   08:12 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces after 02.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers of above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern Province and the Polonnaruwa District at night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island, particularly in the afternoon or at night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

