A meeting between the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) and President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be convened at 11:00 a.m. today (Nov.11).

The focus of the meeting is most likely to fall on the government’s tax policies and issues prevalent in the country’s health sector.

The association’s chairman Haritha Aluthge alleged that the government has failed to fulfil any of the promises it has made thus far.