Five state institutions present Rs. 925mn annual dividends to Treasury

November 11, 2023   11:54 am

Five institutions under the purview of State Ministry of Primary Industries formally presented their annual dividends to the Treasury yesterday (Nov.10).

A formal ceremony, presided over by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretary last morning, marked the remittance of a sum amounting to Rs. 925 million to the Treasury.

Annual Dividends of the 5 institutions under the State Ministry of Primary Industries to the Treasury

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the National Gems and Jewellery Authority has contributed Rs. 350 million. Further, Rs. 300 million was remitted by Lanka Phosphate Company Ltd., Rs. 100 million each by BCC Lanka and National Salt Company, and Rs. 75 million by Sri Lanka Cement Corporation.

The PMD said this exemplifies a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors in bolstering the nation’s financial stability.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Primary Industries, Mr. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Chairmen and officials representing the contributing institutions.

