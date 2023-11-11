Man arrested for swindling Rs. 136mn by using forged land deed

November 11, 2023   01:25 pm

A 55-year-old was reportedly arrested after forging a land deed, and subsequently selling a plot of land for over Rs. 100 million.

According to police, the suspect was arrested by the Commercial Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Rajagiriya on 10 November.

The suspect, identified as a resident of the Rajagiriya area, had allegedly forged a deed for an 87.5-perch land, and had later sold it for Rs. 136 million, police said.

The accused was, however, later granted bail after being produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court, while further investigations are being carried out by the CID.

