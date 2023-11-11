CEA chairman and two others remanded for soliciting Rs. 10mn bribe

November 11, 2023   02:05 pm

Three persons including the chairman of the Central Environment Authority (CEA), who were arrested for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10 million, have been remanded.

Accordingly, the trio were remanded until 16 November on orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court when the case was taken up this afternoon (11 Nov.).

Three persons, including CEA Chairman Supun Shashendra Pathirage, were arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on Friday evening (10 Nov.), for having solicited a bribe of Rs. 10 million.

They had reportedly solicited the bribe within the premises of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for a project being conducted by the CEA.

