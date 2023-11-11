Met. Dept. warns of 100mm downpours in five provinces

Prevailing showery weather condition is expected to enhance over the next few days starting from tomorrow, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in many provinces after 01:00 p.m.

Heavy showers of above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern Province and Polonnaruwa District.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces in the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.