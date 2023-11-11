Met. Dept. warns of 100mm downpours in five provinces

Met. Dept. warns of 100mm downpours in five provinces

November 11, 2023   02:07 pm

Prevailing showery weather condition is expected to enhance over the next few days starting from tomorrow, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at several places in many provinces after 01:00 p.m.

Heavy showers of above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern Province and Polonnaruwa District.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces in the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Sports Minister convenes special press conference on cricket issue

LIVE🔴 Sports Minister convenes special press conference on cricket issue

LIVE🔴 Sports Minister convenes special press conference on cricket issue

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket's membership (English)

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket's membership (English)

Over 130 child sexual abuse cases reported in October  Police (English)

Over 130 child sexual abuse cases reported in October  Police (English)

Sri Lanka World Cup squad returns to island (English)

Sri Lanka World Cup squad returns to island (English)

$150 million from World Bank to strengthen Sri Lanka's financial sector (English)

$150 million from World Bank to strengthen Sri Lanka's financial sector (English)

Western Province doctors launch protest against 'unfair' taxes, corrupt officials '

Western Province doctors launch protest against 'unfair' taxes, corrupt officials '

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.10