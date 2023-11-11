Sports Minister convenes special press conference on cricket issue A special press conference commenced at 02:00 p.m. today (11 Nov.) at the Ministry of Sports. It was convened by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe to address the recent controversies surrounding Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). On Friday night (10 Nov.), the ICC suspended SLC’s membership, with immediate effect, claiming that the governing body is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference.

Nov 10th, 2023



