Sri Lanka fails to qualify for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

November 11, 2023   06:13 pm

Sri Lanka, after being suspended by the ICC, now suffer another blow as they are now out of contention from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualification.

The Lions were forced out of the race after Bangladesh scored 306/8 in 50 overs in their most recent ICC World Cup match  against Australia, and are ahead of Sri Lanka in run rates.

Top seven ranked teams of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and hosts Pakistan were set to qualify for the event and Sri Lanka, due to some big losses conceded in the CWC 2023 linger at the bottom of the points table at the end of their campaign. 

Sri Lanka finished their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with only two wins out of the nine games it faced and have a poor net run rate, which means they are now officially out of the qualification race.

