Sri Lanka will lose USD 50mn if ICC suspension continues  Shammi Silva

President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva has warned that in the event the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not lift the ongoing suspension against the country’s membership, the country stands to lose 50 millions of US Dollars.

Speaking at a press conference held this afternoon (11 Nov.), Silva explained that it was after several discussions and deliberations that the ICC allowed the island nation to host both the U19 Cricket World Cup and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ICC in 2024, and the Women’s World Cup later in 2027. He further revealed that measures were also underway to co-host the T20 World Cup in 2026 together with India.

The SLC President explained that in order for these tournaments, along with the AGM, to take place as scheduled, ICC required a certain level of ‘assurance’ that the government of Sri Lanka would support these endeavours.

“They don’t have that confidence anymore. The AGM has already been cancelled, and I don’t know what will happen to the U19 World Cup”, Shammi Silva said, explaining that an ICC official who was on the island to discuss matters in this regard, had left this morning.

Thereby, he warned that Sri Lanka is on the verge of losing USD 50 million, in the event the ICC suspension continues.

Speaking further on the suspension imposed by the ICC on Sri Lanka with immediate effect on Friday (10 Nov.), Shammi Silva, together with the other SLC officials present at today’s briefing, revealed that the suspension, despite Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe’s claims, was not, in fact, a shock.

Silva noted that the ICC initially notified SLC of a possible suspension in July this year, following ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja’s visit in May, subsequent to which discussions were held between the relevant parties, and the matter had been resolved to a certain extent.

“But how are we supposed to work with people like this?”, the SLC President said in reference to Minister Ranasinghe, adding that there was a high level of unnecessary interference, politicization and corruption.

Silva alleged that Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe was the reason behind the drastic downfall of not only cricket , but of sports as a whole in Sri Lanka, alleging that “one man is destroying everything”. He highlighted that the during Ranasinghe’s tenure, Sri Lanka has been banned in the international arena for football, rugby and cricket.

“Nothing can be done. We cannot develop sports with a minister like this, his powers need to be curtailed”, Silva asserted, urging that President Ranil Wickremesinghe should intervene in the ordeal.

SLC found itself under fire after several back and forth allegations concerning fund transfers and other nefarious activities, following which the ICC, on Friday night, suspended Sri Lanka’s membership, with immediate effect, on account of the cricket governing body having been in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference.