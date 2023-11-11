Sri Lanka Police receives donation from China

November 11, 2023   08:21 pm

The People’s Republic of China officially handed over 26 RANOMOTO motorcycles and 100 LENOVO desktop computers to the Sri Lanka Police Department in a ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat on Friday (10 Nov.).

Based on a request made by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne Sagala Ratnayake, the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and the President’s Chief of Staff had coordinated with the Ambassador to China, Qi Zhenhong, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Sri Lanka Police Department.

The official handover of related documents took place as. Qi Zhenhong the Chinese Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka presented the goods to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The ceremony was attended by a group of senior officials from the Chinese Embassy, IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration) Nilantha Jayawardena and other high-ranking officers from the Police Department.

