Minister warns strict measures will be taken against sugar hoarding

Minister warns strict measures will be taken against sugar hoarding

November 11, 2023   09:41 pm

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando has asserted that the necessary measures will be taken to seal all warehouses that do not release sugar stocks.

Speaking to the media in this regard following an event in Kurunegala on Saturday (11 Nov.), the Minister noted that such efforts against the recently introduced Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for sugar will not be tolerated.

He further stated that information has also been received that several vendors continue to sell sugar at higher prices than the stipulated MRP, and noted that measures will be taken against such vendors too.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on 03 November set an MRP for both white and brown sugar, by way of an Extraordinary Gazette.

Accordingly, packeted and unpackaged brown sugar is sold at Rs. 350/kg and Rs. 330/kg respectively, while packeted and unpackaged white sugar is sold at Rs. 295/kg and Rs. 275/kg, in that respective order.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

FCCISL president says further increasing tariffs can overwhelm businesses (English)

FCCISL president says further increasing tariffs can overwhelm businesses (English)

FCCISL president says further increasing tariffs can overwhelm businesses (English)

We won't be responsible if govt fails to address health sector issues - GMOA (English)

We won't be responsible if govt fails to address health sector issues - GMOA (English)

Sri Lanka fails to qualify for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (English)

Sri Lanka fails to qualify for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (English)

SLC will incur loss of USD 50mn if ICC suspension continues - Shammi Silva (English)

SLC will incur loss of USD 50mn if ICC suspension continues - Shammi Silva (English)

ICC suspension allows for cricket in Sri Lanka to be cleaned up - Harsha ICC

ICC suspension allows for cricket in Sri Lanka to be cleaned up - Harsha ICC

What does ICC's suspension mean for Sri Lankan cricket?

What does ICC's suspension mean for Sri Lankan cricket?

Sports Minister accuses SLC officials of 'rejoicing' at ICC suspension

Sports Minister accuses SLC officials of 'rejoicing' at ICC suspension

Did Sri Lanka Cricket really ask ICC for a suspension?

Did Sri Lanka Cricket really ask ICC for a suspension?