Minister warns strict measures will be taken against sugar hoarding

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando has asserted that the necessary measures will be taken to seal all warehouses that do not release sugar stocks.

Speaking to the media in this regard following an event in Kurunegala on Saturday (11 Nov.), the Minister noted that such efforts against the recently introduced Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for sugar will not be tolerated.

He further stated that information has also been received that several vendors continue to sell sugar at higher prices than the stipulated MRP, and noted that measures will be taken against such vendors too.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on 03 November set an MRP for both white and brown sugar, by way of an Extraordinary Gazette.

Accordingly, packeted and unpackaged brown sugar is sold at Rs. 350/kg and Rs. 330/kg respectively, while packeted and unpackaged white sugar is sold at Rs. 295/kg and Rs. 275/kg, in that respective order.