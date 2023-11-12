Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

November 12, 2023   07:51 am

Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, showery conditions are expected to continue further, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Central and Eastern provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers may occur in the coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces in the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai will be moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

