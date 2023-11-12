Main suspect nabbed in extortion of former PUCSL chairman

Police have arrested the main suspect allegedly behind the death threats and extortion attempt on the former chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

The suspect has been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) while around 12 grams of of ‘Ice’ narcotic (crystal methamphetamine) has also been found in his possession, police said.

On 16 October, Ratnayake had reportedly lodged a complaint at the Kirulapone Police Station alleging that he received a phone call from an individual, who had claimed to have received a contract to assassinate him, and had demanded Rs. 1.5 million to spare his life.

Investigations into the former PUCSL chairman’s complaint were later handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), as per the directive of the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) in charge of the Western Province.

On October 28, the police arrested three persons aged 24, 26 and 31 in relation to the incident.

On November 06, the CCD arrested two more suspects, aged 38 and 40 years, in connection with the case.

The two suspects, who were arrested in the Pelwehera area of Dambulla, are said to have provided accommodation facilities to the main suspect of the case and assisted him, according to police.