President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his message for the 2023 Diwali Festival says the nation is gradually embarking on a path of illuminated development, seeking to dispel the preceding times of darkness at present.

Wickremesinghe noted that he hopes that the nation unites on this occasion and becomes a beacon, igniting the lamps of prosperity across the country, steering Sri Lanka towards being a developed country by 2048.

President Wickremesinghe’s full message for the Diwali Festival

Greetings to all Hindu devotees of Sri Lanka on this auspicious occasion of Diwali, a significant festival celebrating triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil.

Diwali festivities commemorate epic legends of victory secured by God Vishnu restoring the balance of good and evil in troubled times.

Devotees illuminate lamps and participate in religious rites, upholding the shared aspiration of infusing light within every soul.

Reflecting on the country’s recent experience of an unprecedented economic crisis, the government sought to have Sri Lanka navigate through unparalleled challenges. Presently, the nation is gradually embarking on a path of illuminated development, seeking to dispel the preceding times of darkness.

As we celebrate Diwali, it is my fervent hope that the nation unites on this occasion and becomes a beacon, igniting the lamps of prosperity across the country, steering Sri Lanka towards being a developed country by 2048.

May this festival of lights bring prosperity and wellbeing while extending happy Diwali wishes to all Sri Lankans and Hindus worldwide.