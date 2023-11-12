Masterminds behind substandard immunoglobulin vials still on the loose - unions

Masterminds behind substandard immunoglobulin vials still on the loose - unions

November 12, 2023   10:20 am

Medical and Civil Rights Professional Association (MCPA) alleges that the police further delay arresting the masterminds of the substandard human intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) vials incident.

Joining a press briefing held in Galle, President of the MCPA Dr. Chamal Sanjeewa stressed that the suspects involved in the relevant racket should be presented to the court before November 15.

Furthermore, he charged that the Ministry of Health is working to protect corrupt officials who are friendly to the authorities.

