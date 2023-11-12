Railway Dept. warns of possible train delays on main line
November 12, 2023 11:34 am
Trains operating on the main line will possibly experience delays owing to a technical failure of a train near Ambepussa Railway Station, the Railway Control Room announced.
An express train plying from Kandy to Matara has stalled due to a technical failure this morning, according to Sri Lanka Railways.
The department further mentioned that efforts are underway in order to restore the train services on the main line.