Railway Dept. warns of possible train delays on main line

November 12, 2023   11:34 am

Trains operating on the main line will possibly experience delays owing to a technical failure of a train near Ambepussa Railway Station, the Railway Control Room announced.

An express train plying from Kandy to Matara has stalled due to a technical failure this morning, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

The department further mentioned that efforts are underway in order to restore the train services on the main line.

