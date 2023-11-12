Sri Lanka cricket team apologises over poor World Cup performance

The Sri Lanka cricket team apologised to the cricket-loving public of the country, following the team’s disappointing showing at the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup held in India.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis issued the apology on behalf of the squad, during a press conference held at Sri Lanka Cricket’s head office today (12).

Furthermore, Captain Kusal Mendis asserted that the Sri Lanka team was not under any threats or external pressures to underperform during the 2023 World Cup tournament.

Sri Lanka’s inconsistency cost them dear at the World Cup as the team suffered seven defeats in nine matches at the 50-overs tournament in India.

Sri Lanka, who had already been eliminated, lost by five wickets to New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday while the country also failed to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.