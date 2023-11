A minor tremor has been reported in the Morawewa area of Trincomalee District, a short while ago, as per the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau.

The bureau further stated that the tremor with a magnitude of 3.4 in the Richter Scale had been felt at around 01.15 p.m. this afternoon (12).

Morawewa tremor by Kaveesha Jayasundara on Scribd