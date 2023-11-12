Advisory issued for heavy rains in several areas

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Eastern provinces and Kurunegala, Polonnaruwa districts.

According to the advisory, in effect until 01.00 p.m. tomorrow (12), prevailing showery conditions in the island are likely to continue further due to low level atmospheric disturbance over the island.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala and Polonnaruwa districts, it added.