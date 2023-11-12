CEA chairman suspended following arrest on bribery charge

The Chairman of the Central Environment Authority (CEA), Supun Shashendra Pathirage, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been suspended from service.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Environment Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that this suspension applies with immediate effect.

Three persons including the chairman of the Central Environment Authority were arrested by officers of the Bribery Commission for soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10 million. They had reportedly accepted the bribe within the premises of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for a project being carried out by the CEA.

However, the suspects were ordered to be remanded in custody until Monday (Nov. 13), after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (11).