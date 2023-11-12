Finance State Minister assures budget proposals are not targeting elections

November 12, 2023   06:27 pm

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that a budget that will help Sri Lanka rise and prosper in the long term by finding solutions to the issues faced by the people in the short term amid multiple challenges, will be presented to parliament tomorrow.

Speaking to the media regarding the matter at the Finance Ministry premises today, the State Minister emphasized that this year’s budget has not been prepared for the sake of short-term popularity or targeting the elections.

Furthermore, Siyambalapitiya asserted that a permanent programme that will prevent the collapse of the economy once again, will be presented tomorrow.

The 2024 budget, which will be presented to Parliament tomorrow (13), is already being prepared and will be printed tonight, according to the State Minister.

He said that this year’s budget has been prepared by facing the challenge of finding solutions for the entire population who are under pressure, the challenge of making the country ride up again in the long term as well as the challenge of finding expenses for that purpose.

However, more attention has been paid to the poor people who need relief, while preparing the budget, he said further. 

Meanwhile, the lawmaker expressed that foreign debt restructuring has also reached an optimistic point, and urged people to rise together as a nation without resorting to ‘plaster methods’.

