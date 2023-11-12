President Ranil engages in final discussion on 2024 Budget

November 12, 2023   07:23 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is slated to present the 2024 budget to the Parliament tomorrow (13), in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

Accordingly, the President engaged in a discussion pertaining to the preparation and delivery of the final stage of the budget at his official residence this morning (12), the PMD reported.

In attendance were Ministers of State for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe, Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Presidential Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Presidential Adviser Saman Athaudahetti, Finance Ministry Secretary Mahinda Siriwardena, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Presidential Media Director General Dhanushka Ramanayake and President’s Senior Assistant Secretary Madhushanka Dissanayake

