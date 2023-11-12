UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister

Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe revealed that a new Higher Education Commission is to be introduced to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC) which he believes will make a massive change in the education sector of Sri Lanka.

Addressing a gathering in Colombo, he went on to emphasize the need for an independent institute for accreditation which will aid in ensuring that quality education is provided for students through the private sector.