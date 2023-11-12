Family of four reported missing after landslide in Balangoda

At least four persons, from the same family, have been reported missing after a landslide buried a house in the Gavaranhena area in Balangoda on Sunday (12).

Police said that investigations are being carried out to confirm if they are trapped or whether they had already evacuated.

Accordingly, it is reported that a father, mother and their two daughters are missing as their whereabouts are yet to be confirmed.

The landslide has reportedly left two houses damaged while measures have been taken to evacuate the people living in the area to safer locations.