Heavy rainfall above 100mm anticipated in 8 provinces

The low-level atmospheric disturbance over the island still persists, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today (Nov.13) adding that showers or thundershowers are expected in most parts of the island.

Heavy showers of above 100 mm are likely in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Northern, North-Western, North-central and Eastern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai will be fairly rough. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.