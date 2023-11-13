Heavy rainfall above 100mm anticipated in 8 provinces

Heavy rainfall above 100mm anticipated in 8 provinces

November 13, 2023   07:04 am

The low-level atmospheric disturbance over the island still persists, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today (Nov.13) adding that showers or thundershowers are expected in most parts of the island.

Heavy showers of above 100 mm are likely in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Northern, North-Western, North-central and Eastern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai will be fairly rough. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

Mahela, Mendis hopeful ICC's suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket will be lifted soon

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

31st NCE Awards Ceremony to be held on December 08 in Colombo (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

UGC to be replaced with new Higher Education Commission  Justice Minister (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.11.12

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country' (English)

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget

President Ranil engages in final discussion to prepare 2024 Budget

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country'

Arjuna Ranatunga calls for investigation into 'those who betrayed the country'