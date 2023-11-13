Trains services on Main Line delayed due to breakdown

Trains services on Main Line delayed due to breakdown

November 13, 2023   09:16 am

Trains operating on the Main Line are experiencing delays this morning (Nov.13) due to a breakdown, Ada Derana learns.

According to reports, a commuter train en route to Colombo Fort and Panadura had suffered a breakdown near the Bothale railway station. It had departed Rambukkana railway station from 5:57 a.m.

The faulty train has been delayed by nearly two hours and would be operated only up to Colombo Fort railway station.

Additionally, the following trains have also been delayed:

5:00 a.m. train from Kandy to Colombo Fort/Galle/Matara – delayed by 47 mins
6:22 a.m. train Polgahawela to Colombo Fort – delayed by 46 mins
6:25 a.m. Pogahawela junction to Colombo Fort – delayed by 45 mins
7:20 a.m. Ambepussa to Colombo Fort – delayed by 46 mins
9:00 a.m. Colombo Fort to Kurunegala

